Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2993209https://zeenews.india.com/india/indigo-crisis-airline-must-process-all-refunds-by-today-heres-how-to-check-your-status-2993209.html
NewsIndia
INDIGO FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS

IndiGo Crisis: Airline Must Process All Refunds By Today - Here's How To Check Your Status

IndiGo Airlines faced its biggest operational crisis in Indian aviation history when it cancelled over 1,000 flights on Friday, nearly 70% of its daily operations

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 02:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IndiGo Crisis: Airline Must Process All Refunds By Today - Here's How To Check Your StatusRepresentative image. (Photo: IANS)

For six straight days, IndiGo passengers have faced major disruptions as the airline struggles with persistent delays and widespread cancellations.

IndiGo Airlines faced its biggest operational crisis in Indian aviation history when it cancelled over 1,000 flights on Friday, nearly 70% of its daily operations. The airline typically operates around 2,300 flights daily, but only 700 managed to take off on Saturday.

What Caused the Mass Cancellations?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The crisis stems from an acute crew shortage, which the airline attributes to the recent implementation of new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules. By December 7, IndiGo's CEO announced a "network reboot," stating that over 1,500 flights would operate and 95% of the network would be restored by evening.

Government Directive on Refunds

The Civil Aviation Ministry has issued strict instructions to IndiGo: all refunds for cancelled or affected flights must be processed by 8 PM on December 7. Key directives include:

  1. Zero rescheduling charges
     
  2. Special cell to contact affected passengers directly
     
  3. Automatic refund system until operations normalize
     
  4. Baggage return within 48 hours
     
  5. No penalties for passengers seeking refunds or alternate arrangements

Here's an essential guide for passengers on how to check the real-time status of their IndiGo flights.

How to Check Your Flight Status

  1. Visit: goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html
     
  2. Enter your PNR and travel date
     
  3. Click “Search Flight” for the latest updates
     

Here's an essential guide for passengers on how to check their refund status.


How to Track Your Refund Status

  1. Go to: goindigo.in/refund.html
     
  2. Enter PNR/booking reference and email ID or last name
     
  3. Click “Refund Summary” to check processing status

The Bigger Picture

The airline said refund processing is underway without issues and added that it expects to operate over 1,650 flights today, up from roughly 1,500 flights on Saturday.

Travel Advisory: Passengers planning to fly IndiGo in the coming days should verify their flight status before heading to the airport and keep backup options ready.

ALSO READ | Indigo Airlines Chaos: High-Level Crisis Management Group Formed To Handle Massive Flight Delays, Cancellations

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

unclaimed bank deposits India
Govt Launches Nationwide Drive To Return ₹190 Cr In Unclaimed Bank Deposits
IndiGo CEO notice
IndiGo CEO Served Show-Cause Notice As DGCA Flags 'Massive' Flight Disruptions
IndiGo flight disruptions 2025
'IndiGo Restores 95% Of Network, Sees Early Signs Of Improvement' Says IndiGo
Narendra Modi HT Leadership Summit 2025
PM Modi Pledges To Make India Rid Of 'Colonial Mindset' In Next 10 Years
Gucchi mushrooms
THIS Item Costed Rs 40,000 Per Kg At Putin's Rashtrapati Bhavan Banquet
India US Trade Talks
India-US To Hold Trade Talks From December 10 - What's On The Cards?
NCP leader Supriya Sule
Supriya Sule Moves Bill To Ensure Right To Disconnect After Office Hours
india russia relations
Analysis | Why Putin’s Delhi Visit Showcases India’s Finest Strategic Balance
galaxy rotation
Astronomers Discover 50-Million-Light-Year Cosmic Filament
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 06.12.2025: First And Second Round Saturday Draw