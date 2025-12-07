For six straight days, IndiGo passengers have faced major disruptions as the airline struggles with persistent delays and widespread cancellations.

IndiGo Airlines faced its biggest operational crisis in Indian aviation history when it cancelled over 1,000 flights on Friday, nearly 70% of its daily operations. The airline typically operates around 2,300 flights daily, but only 700 managed to take off on Saturday.

What Caused the Mass Cancellations?

The crisis stems from an acute crew shortage, which the airline attributes to the recent implementation of new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules. By December 7, IndiGo's CEO announced a "network reboot," stating that over 1,500 flights would operate and 95% of the network would be restored by evening.

Government Directive on Refunds

The Civil Aviation Ministry has issued strict instructions to IndiGo: all refunds for cancelled or affected flights must be processed by 8 PM on December 7. Key directives include:

Zero rescheduling charges

Special cell to contact affected passengers directly

Automatic refund system until operations normalize

Baggage return within 48 hours

No penalties for passengers seeking refunds or alternate arrangements

Here's an essential guide for passengers on how to check the real-time status of their IndiGo flights.

How to Check Your Flight Status

Visit: goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html

Enter your PNR and travel date

Click “Search Flight” for the latest updates



Here's an essential guide for passengers on how to check their refund status.



How to Track Your Refund Status

Go to: goindigo.in/refund.html

Enter PNR/booking reference and email ID or last name

Click “Refund Summary” to check processing status

The Bigger Picture

The airline said refund processing is underway without issues and added that it expects to operate over 1,650 flights today, up from roughly 1,500 flights on Saturday.

Travel Advisory: Passengers planning to fly IndiGo in the coming days should verify their flight status before heading to the airport and keep backup options ready.

