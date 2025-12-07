IndiGo Crisis: Airline Must Process All Refunds By Today - Here's How To Check Your Status
For six straight days, IndiGo passengers have faced major disruptions as the airline struggles with persistent delays and widespread cancellations.
IndiGo Airlines faced its biggest operational crisis in Indian aviation history when it cancelled over 1,000 flights on Friday, nearly 70% of its daily operations. The airline typically operates around 2,300 flights daily, but only 700 managed to take off on Saturday.
What Caused the Mass Cancellations?
The crisis stems from an acute crew shortage, which the airline attributes to the recent implementation of new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules. By December 7, IndiGo's CEO announced a "network reboot," stating that over 1,500 flights would operate and 95% of the network would be restored by evening.
Government Directive on Refunds
The Civil Aviation Ministry has issued strict instructions to IndiGo: all refunds for cancelled or affected flights must be processed by 8 PM on December 7. Key directives include:
- Zero rescheduling charges
- Special cell to contact affected passengers directly
- Automatic refund system until operations normalize
- Baggage return within 48 hours
- No penalties for passengers seeking refunds or alternate arrangements
Here's an essential guide for passengers on how to check the real-time status of their IndiGo flights.
How to Check Your Flight Status
- Visit: goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html
- Enter your PNR and travel date
- Click “Search Flight” for the latest updates
Here's an essential guide for passengers on how to check their refund status.
How to Track Your Refund Status
- Go to: goindigo.in/refund.html
- Enter PNR/booking reference and email ID or last name
- Click “Refund Summary” to check processing status
The Bigger Picture
The airline said refund processing is underway without issues and added that it expects to operate over 1,650 flights today, up from roughly 1,500 flights on Saturday.
Travel Advisory: Passengers planning to fly IndiGo in the coming days should verify their flight status before heading to the airport and keep backup options ready.
