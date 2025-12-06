IndiGo Crisis Day 5: Nearly 300 Flights Cancelled Amid Nationwide Operational Collapse, Passengers Face Mayhem

IndiGo flights are facing massive disruptions for the fifth consecutive day, with nearly 300 cancellations reported today across Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and other major airports. The crisis shows no signs of immediate relief as passengers scramble to check their flight status live and make alternative arrangements.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport said late Friday that IndiGo's operations are "steadily resuming," but urged travelers to check their flight status before heading to the terminal. The airline had cancelled all domestic flights from Delhi until midnight Friday, leaving thousands stranded.

What Happened to IndiGo?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers addressed the escalating situation in a video message, admitting Friday was the worst day of the crisis. He expects cancellations to drop below 1,000 on Saturday, with normal operations resuming between December 10-15. But the question remains: why is IndiGo cancelling flights?

The DGCA pointed to IndiGo's struggle with new FDTL norms (Flight Duty Time Limitation rules) introduced in January 2024. These regulations ensure pilots and crew get adequate rest to prevent fatigue-related incidents. While the rules have existed for nearly a year, strict enforcement only began recently, catching the airline off-guard.

Scale of Disruption

The numbers tell a grim story:

December 2 (Day 1): 200 cancellations; on-time performance at 35%.

December 3 (Day 2): 150+ cancellations (e.g., 62 in Bengaluru, 38 in Delhi).

December 4 (Day 3): 300–550 cancellations (e.g., 73 in Bengaluru, 95 in Delhi, 85 in Mumbai).

December 5 (Day 4): 400+ cancellations so far (e.g., all Delhi domestic departures until midnight, 104 in Mumbai, 102 in Bengaluru)

Relief for Passengers

IndiGo airline is offering full refunds for bookings between December 5-15. All rescheduling fees are also waived during this period.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation called out IndiGo's "misjudgment" and "gap in planning" while implementing duty-hour limits. IndiGo stock has taken a hit as the crisis continues, with investors closely watching the latest news.

Railways Step In To Assist Stranded Passengers

Indian Railways has added 116 extra coaches across 37 trains on Friday to help passengers affected by the ongoing IndiGo flight crisis.