IndiGo Crisis: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the government over the ongoing IndiGo fiasco and questioned the sharp spike in airfares amid the crisis. The airline’s chaos continued, with 10 departing flights reportedly cancelled at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport as of 8 am on Wednesday. Passengers have been left stranded amid widespread flight disruptions and cancellations.

The issues stem from new pilot duty rules (FDTL), crew management challenges, and operational planning shortcomings.

ANI reported that ASG Chetan Sharma has assured the court that a complete framework exists and the government has responded 'swiftly and firmly', and added, "especially to protect senior citizens and medically vulnerable air passengers."

Meanwhile, the High Court questioned the sharp spike in airfares, noting that tickets previously available for Rs. 5,000 had surged to Rs. 30,000 to 35,000.

“If there were a crisis, how could other airlines be allowed to take advantage? How can fares jump to ₹35,000–39,000? How could other carriers start charging these amounts? How can this happen?” the bench asked.

In response, ASG Chetan Sharma, referring to relevant documents, submitted that the “statutory mechanism is totally in place.”

ASG informed the Delhi HC that a show-cause notice had been issued and the airline, in its reply, had “offered a profuse apology.”

The Chief Justice questioned the government’s oversight, “If they failed, what action did you take? You allowed the situation to reach this point.”

The Court directs that adequate steps be taken to promptly initiate compensation payments to IndiGo passengers who were stranded at the airport.

IndiGo Flights Cancellation Continues

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi have also been facing flight disruptions. Passengers with luggage are left with unresolved issues and incomplete flight information, with marginal assistance from the helpline service.

Earlier today, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry ordered the airline to curtail its overall operations by 10 per cent, up from an earlier order of 5 per cent, citing the necessity to "stabilise the airline's operations". The airline is ordered to continue covering its usual destinations.

Meanwhile, the IndiGo disruptions have resulted in hundreds of cancellations and over 800 pieces of stranded baggage across 45 destinations.

SpiceJet To Add Additional Daily Flights

SpiceJet plans to add up to 100 additional daily flights during the current winter schedule, amid the ongoing IndiGo disruption.

(with ANI inputs)