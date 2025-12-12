Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2995132https://zeenews.india.com/india/indigo-crisis-dgca-dismisses-four-inspectors-ceo-summoned-again-2995132.html
NewsIndiaIndiGo Crisis: DGCA Dismisses Four Inspectors, CEO Summoned Again
INDIGO

IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Dismisses Four Inspectors, CEO Summoned Again

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday dismissed four flight inspectors, who were responsible for monitoring the safety and operational standards of IndiGo and again summoned the CEO Pieter Elbers following the chaos at major airports due to flight cancellations and delays.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 12:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Dismisses Four Inspectors, CEO Summoned AgainImage: ANI

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday dismissed four flight inspectors, who were responsible for monitoring the safety and operational standards of IndiGo and again summoned the CEO Pieter Elbers following the chaos at major airports due to flight cancellations and delays.
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

under-eye
Under-Eye Serums You Should Grab in the End-of-Season Sale
crop tops
Crop Tops to Grab in the End-of-Reason Sale
winter fashion
Women Sweater Vests to Shop in the End-of-Reason Sale!
Foreigners Act
J-K Police Book Hotels, Houseboats For Violating Foreigners Act
men’s sweaters
Sweater Vests You Should Picks From the End-of-Reason Sale
dna with rahul sinha
Pakistan Army Chief Begs Mullahs As Taliban Declares Holy War In Showdown
Lip care
Lip Balm For Mens: Hydrating, Brightening Picks You Shouldn’t Miss!
bahraich violence
Bahraich Clashes: 1 Sentenced To Death, 9 Others Receive Life Term
Indigenous Hydrogen Fuel Cell Passenger Vessel
India Launches Hydrogen-Powered 'Silent Killer' Of Pollution On Ganga
Bangladesh
17 December And The Weight Of Memory: Why The Day Still Shapes Bangladesh