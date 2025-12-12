IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Dismisses Four Inspectors, CEO Summoned Again

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday dismissed four flight inspectors, who were responsible for monitoring the safety and operational standards of IndiGo and again summoned the CEO Pieter Elbers following the chaos at major airports due to flight cancellations and delays.

