IndiGo Crisis: Railways Adds 116 Coaches Across 37 Trains To Help Passengers
Indian Railways deployed 116 additional coaches on Friday across 37 trains to accommodate passengers affected by the ongoing IndiGo flight crisis. The step follows a massive surge in demand as travelers scramble for alternatives amid widespread cancellations and delays.
