IndiGo Crisis To End Soon? DGCA Partially Withdraws New Rules, Easing Norms For The Airline To Resume Normal Operations

IndiGo Flight Cancellation: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday eased some pilot duty rules with immediate effect after IndiGo was hit by a massive staff shortage, resulting in the cancellation of several flights across the country. According to the latest reports, more than 500 IndiGo flights were either delayed or cancelled on Friday, causing severe inconvenience to travellers.

In a statement, the DGCA referred to its earlier letter, which had stipulated that "no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest." The regulator cited ongoing operational disruptions and requests from various airlines to ensure continuity and stability of flight operations as reasons for revising the rule.

"Whereas, reference is invited to the above-mentioned letter, specifically to the paragraph stipulating that "no Ieave shall be substituted for weekly rest"; and whereas, in view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations, it has been considered necessary to review the said provision," the statement read.

"Now, therefore, the instruction contained in the referenced paragraph that no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect," it added.

Earlier, the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) wrote to the DGCA, expressing strong objection over selective and unsafe dispensations granted to IndiGo under the revised Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) CAR Phase II implementation.

According to ANI, in its letter addressed to the DGCA, ALPA highlighted that the decision to extend exemptions to the airline contradicts prior agreements, compromises pilot safety, and undermines the intent of the FDTL regulations, which are designed to protect passengers and crew.

"It is with profound concern and deep disappointment that we write to you regarding the recent selective dispensations granted to IndiGo Airlines in respect of the implementation of the revised FDTL CAR (Phase II). This decision, taken despite repeated representations, formal letters, and direct discussions with your esteemed office, has undermined the very spirit of the FDTL regulations and gravely compromised the safety of the flying public," the letter read.

DGCA's Review Meeting

The DGCA, in a statement, had earlier said that IndiGo has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date.IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations, reaching approximately 170-200 flights per day, substantially higher than usual.

During a detailed review meeting, the DGCA found that IndiGo's operational breakdowns stemmed from transitional challenges in implementing Phase 2 of the revised FDTL norms, crew-planning gaps, and winter-season constraints. The revised fatigue-management rules, enforced following court directions, came into effect in two stages, July 1 and November 1, 2025.

