IndiGo Delhi-Goa Flight Declares 'PAN PAN PAN' for Emergency Landing in Mumbai After Engine Malfunction

IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa with 191 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday evening, July 16, after the pilot declared "PAN PAN PAN" when one of its engines was malfunctioning. All crew and passengers were said to be safe.

Flight 6E 6271, Airbus A320neo, departed from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to Goa's Manohar International Airport. The engine problem compelled the diversion, and the flight landed safely at 9:53 PM.

Mumbai airport officials, requesting anonymity to Hindustan Times, confirmed the incident took place when the plane was about 100 nautical miles north of Bhubaneswar. "The pilot declared 'PAN PAN PAN' (a call for urgent attention signaling a non-life-threatening emergency) because engine number 1 was malfunctioning," one official said.

IndiGo, on the other hand, issued a statement blaming the diversion as being due to a "technical snag." According to an airline spokesperson, "A technical snag was identified on flight 6E 6271 while operating from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa on 16 July 2025. As per procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai."

The pilot crew asked for the diversion to Mumbai at 9:32 PM. As per SOPs, ambulances and fire trucks were kept ready and escorted the plane till it taxied into its bay. The flight landed successfully, two minutes prior to its scheduled arrival time.

The aircraft will now be subject to routine checks and maintenance. IndiGo has assured arrangements for a substitute plane for the stranded passengers to reach their destinations.

This is the latest in a string of recent technical problems Indian airlines have experienced. Earlier Sunday, July 13, a SpiceJet airplane from Pune to Delhi had to abort takeoff because of a technical snag, with flights delayed by more than nine hours. Passengers were left stranded in the aircraft for almost an hour before deplaning and reboarding later. Last week, an IndiGo flight (6E-7295) from Indore to Raipur with 51 passengers on board also headed back to Indore airport minutes after departure following a technical fault, having flown approximately 60 nautical miles.