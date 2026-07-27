/IndiGo Dubai-Mumbai flight makes emergency landing in Rajkot after smoke detected in cargo hold; all passengers safe

An IndiGo flight travelling from Dubai to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Rajkot International Airport on Monday after smoke was detected in the aircraft's cargo hold, airport authorities said. The aircraft made a precautionary emergency landing at Rajkot, where it landed safely without incident.
Confirming the development, Rajkot Airport Director Diganta Borah told ANI that all passengers on board were safe. "The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers are safe," Borah said.
Rajkot, Gujarat: An IndiGo flight operating from Dubai to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Rajkot airport after smoke was detected in cargo hold area. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers are safe: Rajkot Airport Director Diganta Borah— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2026
The flight was diverted as a precaution after the smoke alert. The aircraft is now undergoing inspection to determine what triggered the warning.
This is a developing story.
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