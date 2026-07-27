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  • /IndiGo Dubai-Mumbai flight makes emergency landing in Rajkot after smoke detected in cargo hold; all passengers safe

IndiGo Dubai-Mumbai flight makes emergency landing in Rajkot after smoke detected in cargo hold; all passengers safe

Confirming the development, Rajkot Airport Director Diganta Borah told ANI that all passengers on board were safe. "The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers are safe," Borah said.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 04:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 04:36 PM IST
IndiGo Dubai-Mumbai flight makes emergency landing in Rajkot after smoke detected in cargo hold; all passengers safe
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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