IndiGo Fined Rs 22 Crore By DGCA Over December Flight Chaos
INDIGO FINE 2026

IndiGo Fined Rs 22 Crore By DGCA Over December Flight Chaos

The DGCA has imposed a ₹22.20 crore fine on IndiGo after uncovering serious operational and regulatory lapses behind the airline’s widespread flight disruptions in December 2025. Senior management has also faced strict enforcement action as a result of the probe.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2026, 09:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IndiGo Fined Rs 22 Crore By DGCA Over December Flight Chaos

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has levied a penalty of ₹22.20 crore on IndiGo following an investigation into the widespread flight disruptions that occurred in December 2025. The probe revealed significant lapses in planning, operations, and regulatory compliance, prompting the regulator to also take stringent enforcement action against the airline’s senior management.

This is a developing story.

