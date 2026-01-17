IndiGo Fined Rs 22 Crore By DGCA Over December Flight Chaos
The DGCA has imposed a ₹22.20 crore fine on IndiGo after uncovering serious operational and regulatory lapses behind the airline’s widespread flight disruptions in December 2025. Senior management has also faced strict enforcement action as a result of the probe.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has levied a penalty of ₹22.20 crore on IndiGo following an investigation into the widespread flight disruptions that occurred in December 2025. The probe revealed significant lapses in planning, operations, and regulatory compliance, prompting the regulator to also take stringent enforcement action against the airline’s senior management.
