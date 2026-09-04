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IndiGo Flight 6E 225 grounded after parking incident at Srinagar Airport due to reported brake failure

IndiGo flight 6E 225 from Navi Mumbai collided with a parking pole at Srinagar Airport due to a reported brake failure; all passengers and crew are safe.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 10:56 AM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 10:56 AM IST
IndiGo Flight 6E 225 grounded after parking incident at Srinagar Airport due to reported brake failure
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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IndiGo Flight 6E 225 grounded after parking incident at Srinagar Airport due to reported brake failure
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