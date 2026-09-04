/IndiGo Flight 6E 225 grounded after parking incident at Srinagar Airport due to reported brake failure

An IndiGo flight 6E 225 (VT-NOG), operating from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar, was involved in an incident while being positioned at Bay No. 06 at Srinagar Airport at approximately 09:02 hrs. The aircraft encountered the Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) pole during the parking process.
According to a senior official, the aircraft arrived at Srinagar from Mumbai at around 09:05 hrs. After landing, it proceeded towards Bay No. 6 for parking. During the parking manoeuvre, the aircraft’s braking system failed, preventing it from stopping in time, and it collided with the VDGS installed at the parking bay. The front nose section of the aircraft sustained damage, because of which the flight was grounded.
All passengers and crew members are safe, and no injuries have been reported. Passengers and crew were safely deboarded using manual aircraft stairs.
An investigation is underway to get the details and circumstances leading to the incident will be examined by the appropriate authorities as per the prescribed procedures. The exact cause will be ascertained only after the completion of the inquiry, and no conclusion is being drawn at this stage." Authorities said
Director Airport added “Airport operations remain normal, with flight arrivals and departures continuing as scheduled. Srinagar Airport remains committed to ensuring safe, secure, and efficient operations for all passengers and stakeholders.”
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