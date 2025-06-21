IndiGo Flight 6E 6764 Diverts To Bengaluru After Pilot's 'Fuel Mayday' Call, Lands Safely
An IndiGo flight was forced to divert to Bengaluru after the pilot issued a ‘fuel mayday’ call. The plane landed safely at 8:15 pm.
An IndiGo flight 6E 6764 that was travelling from Guwahati to Chennai on Thursday was forced to divert to Bengaluru after the pilot issued a ‘fuel mayday’ call due to insufficient fuel.
ANI reported, citing sources, that the diversion occurred because of congestion at Chennai airport, which prevented the aircraft from landing there in time. Passengers were on board during the emergency reroute. The flight landed safely in Bengaluru at 8:15 pm.
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Tragedy
This IndiGo flight's diversion comes at a time when the nation is still in shock due to the tragic crash of Air India flight in Ahmedabad on June 12.
