An IndiGo flight 6E 6764 that was travelling from Guwahati to Chennai on Thursday was forced to divert to Bengaluru after the pilot issued a ‘fuel mayday’ call due to insufficient fuel.

ANI reported, citing sources, that the diversion occurred because of congestion at Chennai airport, which prevented the aircraft from landing there in time. Passengers were on board during the emergency reroute. The flight landed safely in Bengaluru at 8:15 pm.

