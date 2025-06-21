Advertisement
INDIGO FLIGHT DIVERTED

IndiGo Flight 6E 6764 Diverts To Bengaluru After Pilot's 'Fuel Mayday' Call, Lands Safely

An IndiGo flight was forced to divert to Bengaluru after the pilot issued a ‘fuel mayday’ call. The plane landed safely at 8:15 pm.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 07:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
File Photo of IndiGo Flight (Credit: IANS)

An IndiGo flight 6E 6764 that was travelling from Guwahati to Chennai on Thursday was forced to divert to Bengaluru after the pilot issued a ‘fuel mayday’ call due to insufficient fuel. 

ANI reported, citing sources, that the diversion occurred because of congestion at Chennai airport, which prevented the aircraft from landing there in time. Passengers were on board during the emergency reroute. The flight landed safely in Bengaluru at 8:15 pm.

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Tragedy 

This IndiGo flight's diversion comes at a time when the nation is still in shock due to the tragic crash of Air India flight in Ahmedabad on June 12. 

