IndiGo flight evacuated via slides following mid-air smoke scare | SHOCKING VIDEO
Passengers on IndiGo flight 6E 108 from Hyderabad were evacuated via emergency slides at Chandigarh Airport after a passenger's power bank caught fire. Smoke filled the cabin shortly after landing on May 5, 2026. Get the latest updates on passenger safety and DGCA investigations.
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A high-stakes emergency unfolded today when an IndiGo flight was forced to declare a full emergency and conduct an immediate evacuation after smoke was detected in the cabin.
— Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) May 5, 2026
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