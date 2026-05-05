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NewsIndiaIndiGo flight evacuated via slides following mid-air smoke scare | SHOCKING VIDEO
INDIGO FLIGHT EMERGENCY LANDING

IndiGo flight evacuated via slides following mid-air smoke scare | SHOCKING VIDEO

Passengers on IndiGo flight 6E 108 from Hyderabad were evacuated via emergency slides at Chandigarh Airport after a passenger's power bank caught fire. Smoke filled the cabin shortly after landing on May 5, 2026. Get the latest updates on passenger safety and DGCA investigations.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 05, 2026, 06:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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IndiGo flight evacuated via slides following mid-air smoke scare | SHOCKING VIDEOREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

A high-stakes emergency unfolded today when an IndiGo flight was forced to declare a full emergency and conduct an immediate evacuation after smoke was detected in the cabin.

 

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