IndiGo Travel Advisory: Dense Fog And Pollution Alert For North India Flights; Check Status And Buffer Time

IndiGo Airlines has also come up with an exhaustive travel alert notice for its passengers, as dense fog is slowly covering some areas in Northern and Eastern India. This is because reduced levels of visibility during early morning hours may cause flights to be highly delayed or diverted.

Travel Advisory



As the morning approaches under misty winter skies, fog is predicted across parts of North and East India, which may lead to reduced visibility and a slower pace of flight movements during the early hours. In the interest of safety, some flights may experience… December 16, 2025

The airways concern, as relayed through its official X (formerly Twitter) account, is that bad weather will hamper air movement, thereby slowing down flights during the winter season demand.

Check Flight Status Before Leaving Home

Given that “visibility is often limited to almost zero” in some places, IndiGo has appealed to passengers to take the initiative. “Despite best efforts by our ground handling teams to handle operational difficulties, passengers are advised to take the following steps,” stated the airline:

Real-Time Updates: It is recommended that the commuters check the current flight status on the IndiGo website or on their mobile application prior to proceeding to the airport.

Buffer Time: Fog conditions may affect road traffic and potentially cause congestion along the route to the airport. Therefore, early morning travelers are supposed to allocate buffer time in order not to miss flights.

Operational Readiness: According to IndiGo, its airport team is fully geared to help all the passengers and keep the operations running despite the tough weather conditions.

Double Threat: Fog and Hazardous Pollution

The aviation company particularly noted that the situation in Delhi is quite critical. This has been attributed by the presence of fog coupled with serious levels of air pollution, thus affecting the morning visibility. This, in turn, has impacted the air operations at the national capital.

Customers traveling to or from Delhi are advised to be aware of any last-minute gate assignments or schedule changes.

Multi-State Impact Reported

"The travel warning comes as several states experience a sharp drop in temperatures and a sudden increase in the density of fog. Some of the areas that have been most affected by the disruptions associated with road, train, and air transport are:"

North India: Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. East and Central India: Bihar, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh.

Northeast: Reports of some northeastern states experiencing thick mist associated with the season. Reports from the authorities in each of these regions show that low visibility has not only impacted air travel, but train speeds have also reduced, and accident levels on the road have increased.

