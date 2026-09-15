/IndiGo Agartala-Delhi flight lands safely in Lucknow after cargo smoke warning

An IndiGo flight traveling from Agartala to New Delhi was forced to divert to Lucknow on Tuesday evening following a smoke warning indication in its cargo hold, according to sources. Flight 6E6504, carrying 103 passengers and six crew members, touched down safely at Lucknow Airport at 6:29 PM with no reported injuries. Airport emergency response teams were immediately deployed to handle the situation upon arrival.
The mid-air alert prompted the flight crew to execute standard safety protocols and redirect the aircraft to the nearest operational airport.
Safe touchdown: The aircraft landed without incident at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow.
Passenger safety: All 103 passengers and six crew members disembarked safely, and ground personnel provided immediate assistance.
Technical inspection: Maintenance teams launched an investigation to inspect the cargo area and determine the exact cause of the smoke indication.
The incident follows another recent aviation scare involving an IndiGo flight traveling from Goa to Delhi, which made an emergency landing earlier this month.
Engine failure report: Flight 6E 2102, carrying 229 people, encountered a suspected engine failure minutes after departing Goa at 9:16 AM.
Full emergency declared: The pilot alerted air traffic control at 9:25 AM, triggering a full emergency at Manohar International Airport before the aircraft landed safely at 9:50 AM.
Regulatory oversight: Officials confirmed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) initiated an inspection of the aircraft, while IndiGo stated that standard operating procedures were followed during the technical glitch.
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