IndiGo Flight Cancellations: DGCA Orders Inspections At 11 Airports, Summons CEO

Amid the ongoing IndiGo crisis, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered immediate on-site inspections at 11 airports and asked IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers to appear with data on December 11. The DGCA has directed that inspection reports be submitted within 24 hours.

The DGCA has instructed its officials to conduct on-site inspections at 11 airports to assess safety, operational preparedness, passenger facilities, and the airlines' accountability during recent disruptions. All appointed officials will visit the respective airports within the next 2-3 days.

The DGCA has asked IndiGo to share details of its pilot and cabin crew recruitment plans, including current staff strength, upcoming recruitment and training schedules, and the steps being taken to address roster shortages and issues related to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL).

DGCA Seeks Data on Flight Cancellations and Refund Timelines

The regulator has also sought data on the number of flight cancellations, refunds processed, and refund turnaround times for both direct bookings and those made through online travel agents, along with confirmation of compliance with DGCA’s Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR).

Baggage Handling and Compensation Under DGCA Scanner

In addition, the DGCA has requested information on baggage handling, covering instances of delayed or misrouted baggage, the measures taken to trace and return luggage, average resolution timelines, and compensation paid in line with regulations.

The airline has been asked to explain the performance of its SMS and email alert systems, the improvements made to ensure real-time passenger communication during delays and cancellations, and how coordination has been strengthened between the Operations Control Centre, airports, and customer support teams.

The DGCA has also sought an update on IndiGo’s re-routing policies following cancellations, including how passengers are rebooked on alternative flights, data on re-routing within IndiGo’s own network and on other airlines, and adherence to DGCA norms that require re-routing without any additional cost to passengers.

Delhi High Court On IndiGo Crisis

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has directed IndiGo and the Central government to ensure that compensation for stranded passengers is paid without delay and that all DGCA rules on assistance and refunds are strictly followed.

