IndiGo Flight Chaos: Air Hostess Folds Hands, Pilot Reassures Passengers | WATCH

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Varanasi reportedly faced a two-hour delay in take-off on Saturday night, leaving passengers agitated. Many questioned the cabin crew about why aircraft testing was being conducted while they were still on board. A viral video on social media shows a visibly tense moment, where an air hostess, attempting to calm the situation, folds her hands and tries to explain the delay to the passengers.

The nearly three-minute-long video, recorded by a passenger in conversation with the air hostess, shows several others expressing concern over the testing procedures.

NDTV reported that the flight was delayed due to a technical issue that was identified before take-off. After the issue was checked, the flight took off from Mumbai. Furthermore, it landed in Varanasi at 11:40 pm, nearly two hours after its scheduled arrival. Social media posts identified the flight as IndiGo 6E-5028.

In the now-viral video, the air hostess can be seen telling the passengers not to capture a video, to which the passengers protest and say that it is their right to make a video.

After this, the air hostess folded her hands and said, "All the tests on the aircraft have been completed." However, the passenger further said why were they running the tests while they were on board.

Several other passengers can be seen angered as well, and making a video of the incident.

मुंबई से वाराणसी जाने वाली इंडिगो एयरलाइन मुंबई के रनवे पर घंटों से खड़ी रही। क्रु मेंबर का कहना है कि तकनीकी टेस्टिंग के चलते विमान उड़ान नहीं भर रहा है, इस बीच यात्रियों की क्रू मेंबर से खूब हुई बहस , यात्रियों द्वारा बनाई जा रही वीडियो को रोकते दिखीं क्रू मेंबर। pic.twitter.com/bPdutOvXEE — MOHAMMAD ARIF (@arifchakiya) July 27, 2025

In a second video of the same flight, the aircraft's pilot is seen reassuring the passengers.

She said, "We are fully ready for take-off in 10 minutes. If there is no more chaos and trust us, I guarantee you we will all reach Varanasi."

Some of the passengers can be heard chanting, "Har Har Mahadev," and the pilot joins in.

"Let's have a good flight, and let's all be positive. And you have to trust me that if there were any issue, I would not fly this aircraft. It is fit to fly. Let us all reach Varanasi safely, happily, and nicely. Please don't worry," she added.

The agitation among passengers follows the tragic Air India Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12, one of the worst aviation tragedies in history. In that incident, only one of the 242 passengers onboard survived.