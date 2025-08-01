IndiGo Flight Chaos: Passenger Slapped Mid-Air By Fellow Traveller, CISF Steps In | WATCH

In yet another instance of mid-air chaos, a passenger was allegedly assaulted by a fellow traveller on IndiGo flight 6E138 from Mumbai to Kolkata. The motive behind the slap remains unclear.

The passenger was reportedly slapped while receiving assistance from the crew of the IndiGo flight. ANI reported, citing sources, that the passenger who appeared to be feeling unwell was being attended to by the cabin crew of the IndiGo flight when another passenger suddenly slapped him without any reason.

A Passenger suffering from panic attack gets slapped by a copassenger for creating ruckus in an Indigo flight

1st thing why are mentally disturbed people allowed in the flight ,Indigo should upgrade their safety standards

IndiGo's Reaction

In a post on X, IndiGo said that they were aware of the incident and added that such "unruly behaviour" is unacceptable and condemned any action that compromises the safety of safety of those onboard.

The post added that the crew of the IndiGo flight acted according to established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and added that the accused was handed over to the security.

"Our crew acted in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures. The individual involved was identified as unruly and handed over to the security authorities upon arrival. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been duly informed, in line with protocol," the post added.

We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of our flights. Such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable and we strongly condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew.



The sources cited by ANI also informed that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took custody of the accused at the airport for further investigation.

Further action is expected to be taken by the relevant security authorities per aviation security regulations.

Mid-Air Chaos

Just days ago, an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Varanasi reportedly faced a two-hour takeoff delay, sparking chaos on board. Two videos from the incident went viral on social media — in one, an air hostess is seen folding her hands while trying to pacify an agitated passenger; in another, the pilot attempts to reassure everyone that the flight is ready for departure.

