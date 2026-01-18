IndiGo Flight From Delhi To Bagdogra Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow After Bomb Threat | Video

An IndiGo Airlines flight flying from Delhi to Bagdogra made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport on Sunday after a bomb threat was reported onboard.

The threat was written on a tissue paper in the aircraft's toilet, claiming there was a bomb onboard, ANI reported.

The aircraft was carrying 230 passengers, including 222 adults and eight infants, along with two pilots and five crew members.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"A message was found written on a tissue paper in the toilet of the flight, stating that there was a bomb on board. The flight had 238 passengers, along with the pilots and crew. The flight was en route from Delhi to Bagdogra. It made an emergency landing in Lucknow and is currently being searched," ANI quoted ACP Rajneesh Verma as saying.

#WATCH | Visuals of the IndiGo Delhi to Bagdogra flight, which made an emergency landing in Lucknow after a message was found written on a tissue paper in the toilet of the flight, stating that there was a bomb on board.



(Source: ACP Rajneesh Verma) pic.twitter.com/cvgiNX8yrz — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2026

Upon landing at Lucknow airport, the aircraft was immediately surrounded by security personnel and parked in the isolation bay. The bomb disposal squad and CISF teams began a detailed inspection. All passengers were evacuated and screened, and a comprehensive search is underway at the airport, ANI reported.

An IndiGo spokesperson said that, following the security scare, the airline is taking all possible measures to minimize inconvenience to passengers.

"A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6650 operating from Delhi to Bagdogra on 18 January 2026 due to which the aircraft was diverted to Lucknow. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them in carrying out the necessary security checks. We are making all efforts to minimize inconvenience to our customers, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities," IndiGo said in a statement.

IndiGo Spokesperson says, "A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6650 operating from Delhi to Bagdogra on 18 January 2026, due to which the aircraft was diverted to Lucknow. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and… pic.twitter.com/squzsFXbEu — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2026

In a separate incident last Christmas, officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad received a bomb threat via email concerning Flynas flight XY 325.

According to an RGIA official, the aircraft landed safely, and authorities implemented all mandatory safety and security procedures. Security agencies carried out standard checks in accordance with protocol.

(With ANI Inputs)