IndiGo Flight From Dibrugarh To Guwahati Aborts First Landing, Successfully Lands On Second Attempt

An IndiGo flight 6E-187 from Dibrugarh to Guwahati had to abort its initial landing at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Sunday before making a safe touchdown on the second attempt, as per report.

The airline clarified that the go-around procedure is a standard safety measure and posed no risk to passengers.

“A go-around during landing is a routine practice if the pilot encounters any issue and chooses to attempt landing again. This is done purely as a precaution and there is nothing unusual about it,” PTI reported quoting an airline source.

After landing safely on the second attempt, the aircraft completed all required checks and later continued its onward journey, TOI reported quoting airport authorities.

IndiGo Aircraft Makes Safe Landing After Tail Strike

This incident comes on the heels of another case where the tail of a Bangkok-bound IndiGo Airbus A321 struck the runway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai due to inclement weather. The aircraft then circled back and landed safely on its second attempt.

The airline reiterated that safety is its top priority and confirmed that all passengers and crew members were safe.

Just Days Earlier

On Thursday, IndiGo cancelled flight 6E-360 from Delhi to Darbhanga after weather-related delays in the capital made it impossible to land within Darbhanga airport’s limited operating hours.

According to sources, the flight was originally scheduled to leave earlier in the day but was held back due to bad weather in Delhi. Since Darbhanga airport operates within specific time limits for runway use, the airline had no choice but to cancel the flight.

Passengers were deboarded at Delhi Airport, though a small group briefly staged a protest on the tarmac. The situation was quickly handled after airport officials and CISF personnel intervened and escorted the passengers back peacefully, a source confirmed.

ALSO READ: Who Is CP Radhakrishnan? All About NDA’s Vice Presidential Candidate