INDIGO EMERGENCY LANDING

IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar After Passenger Dies Mid-Air

Flight from Mumbai to Varanasi was forced to make an emergency landing at Chikalthana Airport in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2025, 02:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar After Passenger Dies Mid-Air File photo

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Varanasi was forced to make an emergency landing at Chikalthana Airport in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday night after an 89-year-old passenger died during the journey. 

According to an airport official cited by PTI, the woman, identified as Sushila Devi from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, began to feel unwell while the flight was mid-air. 

“The flight landed due to a medical emergency around 10 pm,” the official said. “A medical team immediately boarded the aircraft, but the woman was declared dead upon examination.” 

The incident occurred on Sunday, and local police from the MIDC CIDCO station completed the required formalities before the flight resumed its journey to Varanasi. 

IndiGo Airlines confirmed the incident and said the passenger's body was sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

