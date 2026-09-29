/Tail strike drama in Bengaluru: IndiGo flight suffers 'abnormal contact' during go-around, DGCA probes

One of the IndiGo flights from Guwahati hit a tail strike during a go-around procedure due to bad weather conditions at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. The flight managed to land safely during its second attempt, and the airline assured that there were no injuries among its passengers and crew members.
According to the airline, the tail strike was caused by abnormal runway contact due to sudden gusty winds at the time of touchdown. The jet was taken out of service immediately for a thorough inspection, which is consistent with the airline's standard procedures.
"An IndiGo aircraft operating flight 6E 6542 from Guwahati to Bengaluru experienced an 'Abnormal Runway Contact' while landing during gusty weather at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru," a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement.
As mentioned above, the company assured that all necessary aviation authorities have been notified right away about the situation. The aircraft will be out of service until it passes all the safety checks and obtains approval from the regulatory authorities.
"In line with standard operating procedures, all relevant authorities were informed and the aircraft is undergoing maintenance checks. It will resume operations after securing necessary clearances," the statement said.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) initiated an investigation into the case, especially taking into account the recent cases of IndiGo tail strikes. Now the aviation specialists are evaluating operation parameters in adverse weather conditions.
This event follows a similar incident last month, when an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Gorakhpur executed a precautionary go-around after sustaining a tail strike. Routine post-flight inspections in that instance revealed minor scratches near the auxiliary power unit inlet, prompting temporary grounding and repair.
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