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Tail strike drama in Bengaluru: IndiGo flight suffers 'abnormal contact' during go-around, DGCA probes

Know the latest on the IndiGo flight tail strike in Bengaluru. The DGCA launches a probe after gusty weather causes an abnormal runway contact during landing.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 08:22 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 08:22 AM IST
Tail strike drama in Bengaluru: IndiGo flight suffers 'abnormal contact' during go-around, DGCA probes
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Tail strike drama in Bengaluru: IndiGo flight suffers 'abnormal contact' during go-around, DGCA probes
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