IndiGo Flights Cancelation Crisis: When Will Normal Operations Resume?

IndiGo Flights Disruption: Passengers across several airports in India are facing major disruptions as more than 500 IndiGo flights have been delayed or cancelled, causing severe inconvenience.

According to ANI, flight operations at Goa International Airport, Dabolim, and the passengers have expressed strong frustration over operational failure, leaving many stranded with no clear communication or alternate travel options. They said that disruptions, attributed to staff shortages and new rules for crew members, have left many stranded at airports for hours without proper communication, food, or water.

Meanwhile, the scene in the national capital was no better as all IndiGo flights departing from Delhi Airport on Friday were cancelled till midnight, while operations for other carriers remain as scheduled, the Delhi Airport advisory stated.

In an official advisory, the Delhi Airport said, "IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on 5th December 2025 are cancelled till midnight today (till 23:59 hours). Operations for all other carriers remain as scheduled. Our dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience."

IndiGo Flights Disruptions: What Is The Reason?

IndiGo, which is experiencing operational disruptions and cancellations, has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement, as per ANI.

During a detailed review meeting, the DGCA found that IndiGo's operational breakdowns stemmed from transitional challenges in implementing Phase 2 of the revised FDTL norms, crew-planning gaps, and winter-season constraints. The revised fatigue-management rules, enforced following court directions, came into effect in two stages, July 1 and November 1, 2025.

As per the press note, IndiGo admitted that it had misjudged crew requirements under the new FDTL regulations, resulting in shortages, especially during night-time operations where most available slots now fall.

When Will Operations Resume To Normal?

As the chaotic scene continues nationwide, the question that remains is when the operations of IndiGo flights will resume to normal. According to an ANI report, dated December 4, while the airline has assured regulators that full operational stability will be restored by February 10, though further cancellations are expected over the next two to three days as schedules are realigned.

Earlier on Thursday, the airline also issued an apology to customers and industry stakeholders.

(with ANI inputs)