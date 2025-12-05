IndiGo Flights Cancellation Chaos: Will Passengers Get Full Refund? Know Rules Of Airline And Govt

IndiGo Flights Cancellation Chaos: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday eased certain pilot duty rules with immediate effect. This decision came after IndiGo was hit by a massive staff crunch, resulting in the cancellation of hundreds of flights across the country.

To control the crisis, the aviation regulator has announced partial relief on pilot duty rules in its latest notification, relaxing a clause that debarred airlines from club leaves with weekly rest.

Also Check- Indigo Flight Status Live: DGCA Reverses Decision, Keeps Pilot Rest Hours Same As Before

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What Are IndiGo's Rules On Refunds?

According to IndiGo's website, in case the airline cancels or reschedules a flight, the travellers can employ the airline's 'Plan B' option and choose another flight or initiate a refund.

Here are the steps on how it works:

Step 1- Enter PNR or booking reference number and email ID or last name.

Step 2- The passenger can change the time and/or date of the flight or cancel and process a refund.

According to the official website, once processed, a refund will reflect in the passenger's account in seven business days. Meanwhile, for agency booking, customers should contact the concerned travel agencies for the refund.

Also Read- IndiGo Flights Cancelation Crisis: When Will Normal Operations Resume?

What Did IndiGo Say?

IndiGo issued an apology amid the ongoing widespread flight delays and cancellations.

Meanwhile, the airline also assured the passengers of the following:

1- IndiGo will ensure that all refunds for the cancellations will be processed automatically to the original mode of payment

2- The airline is offering a full waiver of all cancellations or reschedule requests of the bookings for travel between December 5, 2025, and December 15, 2025.

3- Several hotel rooms across cities and surface transport have been arranged.

4- IndiGo is trying to ensure that food and snacks are being provided to the passengers waiting at the airports.

5- Wherever possible, lounge access is being arranged for senior citizens.

What Are Govt's Rules On Refunds?

According to a statement of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the airlines must inform the traveller of the flight cancellation at least two weeks before the scheduled time of departure and arrange an alternate flight or refund as acceptable to the passenger.

However, if the traveller has been informed of the flight cancellation less than two weeks before but up to 24 hours of the scheduled departure time, then the airline must give the passenger a choice:

Take an alternate flight or get a refund, whichever the passenger prefers.

Moreover, the statement further states that if the passenger has not been informed as per the above provisions or has missed "connecting flight booked on same ticket number," then the airline shall either provide an alternate flight acceptable to the passenger or provide compensation, in addition to the full refund, as follows:

The compensation is Rs. 5,000 for flights having a block time of up to and including one hour; Rs. 7,500 for flights having a block time of more than 1 hour and up to and including two hours; and Rs. 10,000 for flights having a block time of more than two hours.

Notably, the airline has the alternative of paying the basic fare plus fuel charge, whichever is lower.