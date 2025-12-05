IndiGo Flights Crisis: Essential Checks To Avoid Last-Minute Chaos At Airport

IndiGo Flights Crisis: IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations across India. According to the latest report, amid ongoing operational disruptions nationwide, over 500 IndiGo flights were delayed or cancelled on Friday. The cancellations have caused severe inconvenience to passengers.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has stated that the situation due to Indigo flight delays and cancellations is getting better, and it is expected that there will not be waiting at airports from tomorrow. In addition, he also informed that a committee has been formed to look into the disruption and inquire where things went wrong.

Ram Mohan Naidu told ANI in an interview that the government's immediate priority is to restore normalcy and provide all support to passengers.

"Today, we are seeing that the situation is getting better. The backlogs that have been there for the last two days have been cleared. From tomorrow, we are expecting normalcy to start in the sense that there won't be any congestion, or there won't be waiting at the airports. Whatever operations IndiGo can start immediately, they will start them," ANI quoted the minister as saying.

Essential Checks To Avoid Last-Minute Chaos At Airport

1. Check Flight Status Regularly Before Coming To Airport

Monitor the flight on the official app or website at least 24–48 hours before departure and again on the travel day.

2. Opt for SMS and App Alerts

Turn on notifications to get instant updates on delays, gate changes, or cancellations.

3. Reach the Airport Early

Aim for 2 to 3 hours early for domestic flights during disruption periods. However, avoid arriving unnecessarily early, as it may lead to overcrowding at the airport.

4. Know Refund and Rescheduling Rules

If the flight is cancelled or heavily delayed, you may be eligible for a refund or a free rebooking, depending on the timing of the cancellation.

5. Keep Digital Copies Handy

Save the passenger's ID, ticket, and boarding pass on the phone for quicker processing. Also, keep the physical documents needed in such situations handy.

6. Pack Essentials In Handbag

It could be helpful if a power bank, medications, and snacks are packed in a handbag. This would come in use in case the traveller is stuck waiting for a longer period.