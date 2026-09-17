IndiGo has revamped the prices for various ancillary services, with respect to infant travel charges rising to Rs 3,000, along with increased costs in excess baggage, priority services, and unaccompanied minors.
Some of the major changes that IndiGo has brought in terms of pricing structures for various ancillary services include:
Infant travel: The price has increased from Rs 2,000 per child in the age group below two years to Rs 3,000. It is estimated that approximately 10 lakh infants traveling on the IndiGo flights will be affected, and the airline will earn an extra Rs 90 crores as ancillary revenue.
Excess baggage: For those passengers who will exceed their basic baggage limit, the cost will rise from the previous Rs 700 per kg to Rs 800 per kg.
Priority services: Priority check-in and boarding charges have increased to Rs 650 from Rs 450, indicating a rise of Rs 200.
Unaccompanied minors & certificate fees: The price for unaccompanied minors service has increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 5,999. In addition, certificate charges will be Rs 300.
According to IndiGo officials, these changes fall under the category of monthly tariff reviews undertaken in order to adjust ancillary fees based on the current cost environment.
Rollout in stages: While changes related to excess baggage became effective some time ago, the new rules concerning infant and priority passengers took effect from the beginning of the month.
Industry-wide trend: In line with previous changes introduced by other airlines such as Air India, domestic airlines regularly review ancillary tariffs to cope with operational costs.
Traveler's advice: It is recommended that travelers calculate the total cost of travel including baggage allowance and infant tickets before purchasing the ticket.
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