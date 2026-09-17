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New travel costs for flyers: Why IndiGo's latest ancillary fee revisions will impact your next flight budget

IndiGo has revised its ancillary service fees, hiking the infant travel fee to Rs 3,000, raising excess baggage rates to Rs 800 per kg, and increasing priority check-in costs.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 09:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 09:35 PM IST
New travel costs for flyers: Why IndiGo's latest ancillary fee revisions will impact your next flight budget
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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