/IndiGo Kolkata-Chennai flight makes emergency landing after engine failure

An IndiGo flight operating from Kolkata to Chennai declared a full emergency shortly before landing at Chennai airport late on Tuesday after its left engine developed a technical problem.
Flight 6E-723, which was carrying 224 passengers and crew, informed air traffic control at approximately 11:29 pm on 11 August when the pilot detected the engine failure while approaching Chennai, according to officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The aircraft had been scheduled to land at 11:30 pm.
Following the pilot’s alert about the snag, Chennai airport activated its emergency response protocol. Officials familiar with the incident also confirmed that the aircraft reported an oil leak.
Fire tenders, medical teams and other emergency personnel were stationed at the airport as the aircraft prepared for its approach. The flight remained airborne while the necessary arrangements for landing were finalised.
The aircraft touched down safely on Runway 25 at approximately 11:37 pm, about seven minutes after its scheduled arrival. All 224 people on board were reported safe.
The airport’s full emergency was called off at 11:47 pm, and authorities confirmed that normal operations continued thereafter.
Once the passengers had disembarked, engineers examined the aircraft to determine the extent of the technical fault. Following the inspection, the aircraft was declared unairworthy around midnight and towed to a remote parking bay. It will remain grounded until the necessary repairs and further checks are completed.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident. The probe is expected to look into the engine failure, the reported oil leak, the technical condition of the aircraft, and the procedures followed by the crew and airport authorities during the emergency.
The episode occurs against a backdrop of increased scrutiny of aviation safety after a series of recent aircraft-related incidents involving Indian carriers. No injuries or casualties were reported among the 224 people on board.
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