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IndiGo Kolkata-Chennai flight makes emergency landing after engine failure

An IndiGo Kolkata-Chennai flight carrying 224 people made a safe emergency landing at Chennai airport after reporting a left-engine failure and oil leak shortly before landing.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 11:54 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
IndiGo Kolkata-Chennai flight makes emergency landing after engine failure
Image Credit: ANI

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