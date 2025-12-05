IndiGo Crisis: How To Check Your Live Flight Status Online Amid Mass Cancellations | Step-By-Step Guide

IndiGo's widespread flight disruptions—marked by persistent delays and cancellations—have entered the fourth day, causing significant travel hardship across India.

With over 250 flights estimated cancelled on Thursday alone, and the airline's On-Time Performance (OTP) crashing to a mere 19.7% on Wednesday, travelers are struggling to get reliable updates.

The crisis stems from an acute crew shortage, which the airline attributes to the recent implementation of new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules.

IndiGo has informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that it will reduce operations starting Monday (December 8) to stabilise the schedule, aiming for full normalcy by February 10.

In the meantime, more cancellations are expected over the next few days.

Here is a vital guide for passengers on how to check the real-time status of their IndiGo flights.

Step-Bzy-Step Guide: Checking Flight Status Online

The most reliable way to check your flight status is directly through IndiGo's official digital channels.

1. Access Website Go to the official IndiGo website: http://www.goindigo.in or goindigo.com.Use a reliable internet connection and refresh the page for the latest data.

2. Navigate to Status Click on the 'Trips' tab on the top bar, then select 'Flight Status.'This will open the dedicated Flight Tracker page.

3. Enter Flight Details Input your flight number or PNR (Booking Reference).You can also search using the departing and arriving stations.

4. Select Date Choose your travel date from the calendar provided. Ensure the date is correct, especially for early morning flights.

5. Search Hit the 'Search Flight' button. The system will retrieve the most recent operational data.

Live Status Interpretation: The page will display the current status as: On Time, Delayed, Departed, Landed, or Cancelled. Delayed flights will display the scheduled and revised timings, including terminal and gate number, if available.

Checking Flight Status Via IndiGo Mobile App

Using the official IndiGo mobile app involves convenience and key alert capabilities.

Download: The official IndiGo app is available for download via the Google Play Store (Android) or via the Apple App Store (iOS).

Access Status: On the home screen or bottom menu, click on 'Flight Status'.

Input Data: Enter either your ‘flight number and date of travel’ OR ‘departure and arrival cities along with date’.

Check: Hit ‘Search’ or ‘Check Status’.

Traveler Tip: If you are logged in to the app, remember to turn ON notifications to get alerts instantly in case of any delay, change of gate, or cancellation.

Essential Advice for IndiGo Travelers

Verify Before You Leave: Always check updated flight status multiple times before leaving for the airport.

Refresh: Because the schedule gets updated very rapidly, refresh the webpage multiple times to get the status as updated as possible.

Notifications: For the most timely updates, please make sure you have logged into the IndiGo app and that notifications are enabled.

