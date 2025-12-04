BREAKING: IndiGo Flight Rerouted To Ahmedabad After Bomb Threat On Madinah-Hyderabad Route
A major security alert forced the IndiGo Madinah-Hyderabad flight to make an emergency diversion to Ahmedabad after a bomb threat was received. The aircraft is now at an isolation bay as BTAC and bomb squads conduct a full search and sanitisation.
Due to a bomb threat, an IndiGo flight coming from Madinah in Saudi Arabia to Hyderabad in India was diverted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The aircraft has landed safely, and all the standard security and emergency protocols are presently being followed at the airport.
