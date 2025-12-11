IndiGo Offers Big Relief As Rs 10,000 Vouchers Go Out To Passengers Stuck In Dec 3-5 Flight Chaos

IndiGo on Thursday announced that it will compensate passengers who were 'severely impacted' during the widespread flight disruptions from December 3 to 5. The chaos, caused largely by a major crew shortage that led to heavy airport congestion and long delays, left several travellers stranded for hours. To make amends, the airline is offering affected customers travel vouchers worth ₹10,000, which can be used on any IndiGo flight over the next 12 months.

This is a breaking story, Updates will be added soon.