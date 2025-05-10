Advertisement
INDIA PAKISTAN WAR

IndiGo Offers Free Rebooking, Relief Flights For Stranded Passengers Amid Airport Closures

IndiGo announced free rebooking and relief flights for stranded passengers amid ongoing airport closures in north-west and central India following security concerns.

 

Last Updated: May 10, 2025, 08:58 PM IST
IndiGo Offers Free Rebooking, Relief Flights For Stranded Passengers Amid Airport Closures An IndiGo flight at airport. (IANS)

Following widespread airport shutdowns in north-west and central India, IndiGo has declared a series of relief measures to help stranded passengers, including free rebooking facilities and extra flights. Up to 32 airports are still closed temporarily because of security issues, after recent tensions between India and Pakistan. IndiGo, which has flights to 10 of the affected airports — Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, and Rajkot — confirmed that it is providing passengers with the choice of rebooking flights through nearby operational airports at no extra cost.

"Due to security reasons, until airports reopen, IndiGo stands committed to supporting its customers during this time," the company said in an official statement. "If customers were scheduled to fly into or out of the impacted airports, they may now choose to travel from or to another nearby airport without any extra cost. Change and cancellation fees are also being waived for bookings made during this period."

The carrier also made announcements to fly relief flights to support stranded passengers and decongest passengers. Further details on these extra services will be released once confirmed, IndiGo stated.

Although the shutdowns were initially scheduled to run until 5:29 AM on May 15, the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire accord has brought hopes that impacted airports may open earlier than expected.

IndiGo assured travelers that its staff is working day and night to deal with disruptions and asked customers to keep an eye on official sources for live updates.

