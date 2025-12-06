IndiGo Refund Deadline Looming: Has The Govt Forced The Airline To Clear All Pending Payments Yet? Know Date, Time

IndiGo Flights Cancellation: IndiGo has reportedly cancelled over 400 domestic flights as the crisis affecting the airline entered its fifth day on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has been actively monitoring the situation and directing the airline and respective authorities to resolve the chaos and bring relief to the passengers. Thus, according to a release of the Ministry, IndiGo Airlines has been directed to clear all pending passenger refunds without delay.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Civil Aviation took serious note of concerns regarding unusually high airfares being charged by certain airlines during the ongoing disruption.

In order to protect passengers from any form of opportunistic pricing, the Ministry has invoked its regulatory powers to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes.

When Will IndiGo Issue Refund To Passengers?

According to the official release, the Ministry has mandated that the refund process for all cancelled or disrupted flights must be fully completed by 8 pm on Sunday, December 7.

Additionally, the airlines have been instructed not to levy any rescheduling charges for passengers whose travel plans were impacted by cancellations. What else has the Ministry instructed:

1- Passenger Support and Refund Cell

To ensure seamless grievance redressal, IndiGo has been instructed to set up dedicated passenger support and refund facilitation cells. These cells have been tasked to proactively contact affected passengers and ensure that refunds and alternative travel arrangements are processed without the need for multiple follow-ups.

As per the release, the system of automatic refunds will remain active until operations stabilise completely.

2- Baggage Handling

The Ministry has directed IndiGo to ensure that all baggage that was separated from passengers due to cancellations or delays is traced and delivered to the passenger’s residential or chosen address within the next 48 hours.

Airlines have been told to maintain clear communication with passengers regarding tracking and delivery timelines, and to provide compensation where required under existing passenger rights regulations.

3- Zero-Inconvenience Policy

MoCA is in continuous coordination with airlines, airports, security agencies, and all operational stakeholders to ensure that passenger rights are fully protected during this period of disruption.

In addition, the Ministry continues to closely monitor the recovery process and remains fully committed to restoring complete operational normalcy at the earliest.

(with ANI inputs)