'IndiGo Restores 95% Of Network, Sees Early Signs Of Improvement' Says IndiGo

IndiGo has restored 95% of its network connectivity, operating to 135 out of 138 destinations, signalling early recovery after days of flight disruptions. The airline is prioritising passenger refunds and delayed baggage while working to stabilise operations and rebuild customer trust.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2025, 09:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'IndiGo Restores 95% Of Network, Sees Early Signs Of Improvement' Says IndiGoPhoto Credit: IANS

IndiGo has announced that it has restored 95 per cent of its network connectivity following days of widespread flight disruptions. On Saturday, the low-cost carrier operated to 135 of its 138 destinations and is expected to operate over 1,500 flights by the end of the day, signalling a gradual recovery.

The airline, which had cancelled nearly a thousand flights on Friday, its most severely impacted day, apologised once again to passengers. “While we understand that we have a long way to go, we are committed to rebuilding the trust of our customers,” IndiGo said in a statement. On Friday, the airline had operated just over 700 flights connecting 113 destinations.

An airline spokesperson said the focus has been on rebooting the network, systems, and crew rosters to ensure better stability. “The main objective was to start afresh today with a higher number of flights, and early signs of improvement are visible,” the spokesperson added.

Airport crowds eased on Saturday, though some frustrated passengers gathered at Bengaluru and Mumbai airports as flight cancellations continued on the fifth day of the crisis.

IndiGo has acknowledged that inadequate planning ahead of the November 1 deadline for stricter pilot rules on night flying and weekly rest contributed to the roster issues. The airline had struggled to align its schedules with the new regulations, which led to operational disruptions this week.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has instructed IndiGo to complete all ticket refunds for cancelled flights by 8 pm on Sunday. Passengers are also to receive any delayed baggage within the next two days. The ministry emphasised that no rescheduling charges should be levied on affected travellers.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers had earlier issued a video apology, expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers by the disruptions. The airline said it is prioritising customer refunds and is working to restore services to full capacity as quickly as possible.

