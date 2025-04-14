IndiGo Shifts Operations From T2 To T1 And T3 Terminals In Delhi From Tuesday

India’s largest airline IndiGo on Monday announced that starting Tuesday (April 15), all its flights that were operating from Terminal 2 (T2) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi will now operate from Terminal 1 (T1).

With this change, IndiGo flights will be handled from both T1 and Terminal 3 (T3), the airline confirmed.

“With implementation of this change, IndiGo will now operate from Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi,” the airline said in a statement.

This move comes after Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) decided to shut Terminal 2 for major maintenance and runway upgrade work.

As part of an infrastructure revamp plan, T2 will remain non-operational for the next four to six months. During this period, airlines have been asked to shift their operations to T1 and T3.

The airport authority had earlier said the work is likely to be completed by the September quarter of the next financial year.

To minimise disruption and confusion, IndiGo has issued an advisory for all passengers. The airline said it is proactively informing customers and travel agents through SMS, phone calls, and emails.

It has also urged travellers to retrieve their PNR on the IndiGo website or mobile app to check the latest terminal and flight status before heading to the airport.

“In view of a planned maintenance activity, flights previously scheduled from Delhi Terminal 2 have now been reassigned to Terminal 1 starting April 15, 2025,” IndiGo said.

“We kindly request you to check the terminal details and your flight status on our website before heading to the airport, as there may be changes to flight schedules as well," it added.

IndiGo also reiterated its commitment to providing a seamless travel experience, assuring passengers of affordable, on-time, and hassle-free service across its network.

For queries or support, travellers can reach IndiGo's customer care or use the '6E Skai' chatbot on its website.