IndiGo suspends flights on 6 international routes, including Hong Kong and Shanghai; Centre announces ATF price stabilisation plan

Amid the ongoing challenges in the aviation sector, due to the West Asia war and global energy crisis, IndiGo, India’s largest low-cost carrier, on Thursday announced the temporary suspension of operations on six international routes to Southeast and East Asian destinations, citing softer demand projections and a tough operating cost environment.

The airline will halt flights to Langkawi and Krabi in Malaysia, Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Shanghai in China, effective July 1, 2026. Services to Siem Reap in Cambodia will be suspended from July 3, 2026.

The suspensions are scheduled to remain in effect until September 30, 2026, with bookings for all affected routes set to resume from October 1, 2026.

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IndiGo emphasised that the adjustments are limited in scope and that it will continue to maintain the bulk of its international network, operating more than 1,800 weekly international flights.

The airline said it remains flexible and open to reinstating the suspended services earlier than planned if market conditions improve, subject to operational feasibility and sufficient lead time for planning.

Also Read: West Asia crisis: IndiGo halts flights to and from Manchester starting Aug 31

“IndiGo will resume bookings for all the impacted services starting 1 October 2026; however, should the environment become favourable, IndiGo stands prepared to reinstate these services earlier than scheduled, in appropriate lead time,” the airline stated.

The decision is described by the airline as a “measured step” aimed at aligning capacity with prevailing demand trends while preserving network reliability and operational integrity.

IndiGo said it will continue to closely monitor market dynamics amid elevated fuel costs and airspace restrictions affecting several international routes. The airline has assured affected passengers that they will be proactively informed of changes to their bookings and urged travellers to check the latest schedules before making travel plans.

This capacity realignment comes at a time when airlines are grappling with significant cost pressures, particularly from volatile international fuel prices exacerbated by the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Also Read: IndiGo swings to Rs 2,537 crore loss in Q4 from Rs 3,067 crore profit

Government rolls out ATF stabilisation mechanism

Meanwhile, the Government of India on Thursday announced a major intervention to support the financial viability of the sector. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has fixed the basic price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) for domestic operations at Rs 86.32 per litre under a new voluntary price stabilisation scheme.

The benchmark has been set for up to three years. For international operations, the fixed price is Rs 104.49 per litre at the free-on-board (FOB) level.

Participating airlines will pay this fixed price plus airport charges, oil company margins, and applicable taxes. This is expected to result in a final selling price of approximately Rs 115 per litre in Delhi, Rs 114.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 139 in Chennai.

Airlines that do not opt into the scheme will continue to be charged at prevailing international market rates, currently around Rs 142 per litre.

The Union Cabinet has approved a one-time budgetary support of up to Rs 10,000 crore for this mechanism. The government will provide interest-free advances to oil marketing companies (OMCs) to supply ATF at stable prices.

When international prices rise above the benchmark, the corpus will cover the difference. Conversely, when prices fall, the differential will be recovered from OMCs and returned to the Consolidated Fund of India through a transparent true-up process.

Officials stressed that this is not a subsidy but a temporary, self-correcting stabilisation measure designed to protect air connectivity, shield passengers from extreme volatility, and prevent potential job losses.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation Director Rohit Raj highlighted that the scheme provides greater predictability in fuel costs, enabling airlines to plan operations more efficiently.

ATF remains one of the largest components of airline expenditure, and recent surges, combined with longer flight paths due to geopolitical tensions, have strained carriers.

The government had earlier frozen ATF prices at around Rs 105 per litre (inclusive) for over two months following the escalation in the Middle East, but heavy losses to oil companies necessitated this structured intervention.

(with agencies input)

