Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2995544https://zeenews.india.com/india/indigo-tail-strike-ranchi-cancellation-2995544.html
NewsIndiaIndiGo Tail Strike At Ranchi Airport: Aircraft Grounded, Bhubaneswar Flight Cancelled | VIDEO
INDIGO PLANE

IndiGo Tail Strike At Ranchi Airport: Aircraft Grounded, Bhubaneswar Flight Cancelled | VIDEO

An IndiGo flight suffered a tail strike upon landing at Ranchi Airport on Friday evening, causing a jolt. The grounded aircraft led to the Ranchi-Bhubaneswar flight cancellation.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2025, 02:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IndiGo Tail Strike At Ranchi Airport: Aircraft Grounded, Bhubaneswar Flight Cancelled | VIDEOREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

The IndiGo Airlines experienced a serious safety incident on Friday night when the flight experienced a 'tail strike' upon landing at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi. Despite the fact that all the passengers on board were safe, there was a nervous reaction on the aircraft, with the plane being grounded for a check, which led to the cancelation of the follow-up flight.

The incident happened around 7:30 PM on Friday when the IndiGo plane, which was landing in Ranchi, was in the process of touching down. The aircraft's tail, which comprises the back part of the plane, made contact with the runway, causing a jerking motion that startled passengers. The incident was, however, quickly managed by the airline staff, ensuring that the safety of the 70 passengers on board was not threatened.

All Flights Grounded, Next Flight Canceled

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ranchi airport director Vinod Kumar has confirmed that the tail strike occurred, which prompted an immediate technical check of the aircraft, the result of which showed that the plane is technically unfit for service.

"After the tail strike incident, a technical check of the aircraft took place. The aircraft was declared technically unsuitable for flight and grounded," said Vinod Kumar, director of the airport.

The grounded aircraft caused the subsequent IndiGo flight from Ranchi to Bhubaneshur to be canceled, disrupting many passengers. The airport handling staff worked to control the situation for the stranded passengers:

Certain passengers chose to cancel their travel plans.

Others managed to reschedule flights.

Few passengers were offered alternative means of transportation, which included transportation to Bhubaneswar by road.

No Minor Bug

Tail strike is regarded as a serious technical incident by aircraft experts because a tail strike entails contact of the aircraft’s tail section with the runway. Such an event requires a thorough, in-depth inspection of the aircraft to avoid any potential dangers pertaining to safety in future incidents.

An investigation has been initiated by both IndiGo Airlines and the airport authority to identify the root cause of the incident. The reason for the tail strike, whether it is a result of weather conditions, the runway, or a malfunction, is being investigated.

ALSO READDelhi, North India Flight Delays: Check Status Now As Fog & Smog Hit Visibility

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

dna with rahul sinha
Gulf Dhurandhar Row: Pakistan’s Propaganda Trumps India’s $200B Trade Power?
Pakistan Taliban conflict
Pak’s New Gamble: Lashkar Terrorists Warns It Will Fight Afghan Taliban
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif
Video: Pak PM Gatecrashes Putin-Erdogan Closed-Door Talks After 40-Min Wait
egg adulteration India
Fears Over Adulterated Eggs Spark Massive Food Safety Crackdown In Kashmir
Technology
AI Investment Surge To Accelerate In 2026: Report
Kerala local body election results
Kerala Local Body Results 2025: Key Details On Vote Counting And Timings
Technology
Cloud Data Centre Capacity In India Estimated To Grow 4-5 Times By 2030: Govt
Technology
Google Cloud Gen AI Exchange Hackathon Concludes In Bengaluru
Aatmanirbhar Bharat
Indian Navy’s First Indigenous Diving Support Vessel to Join Fleet on Dec 16
Jeffrey Epstein photos
Newly Released Photos From Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate Show Trump, Clinton, Gates