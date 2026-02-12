Viral: 'Kya karenge itni dhanraashi ka?' Internet explodes as IndiGo coupon offers Rs 0 savings

In the world of air travel, few things are as satisfying as watching a promo code lower your final fare. However, for Amit Agarwal, a marketing specialist from Delhi, a recent booking attempt with IndiGo led to more laughter than luxury. The airline’s portal celebrated a "grand" saving of exactly zero rupees.

The screenshot of the transaction, now a social media sensation, shows a successful coupon application followed by a remarkably upbeat message: “Congratulations! You saved Rs 0.0 by booking with #IndiGo directly.”

'Thanks for the generosity.'

Taking the digital quirk in stride, Agarwal posted the screenshot on X (formerly Twitter) with a sarcastic nod to the airline: “Thanks for the generosity, @IndiGo6E.” The post resonated with frustrated and amused travelers, quickly surpassing 101,000 views. The irony of the airline celebrating a nonexistent discount made the post a magnet for witty commentary.

The internet reacts: 'Kya Karenge Itni Dhanraashi Ka?'

Social media users quickly turned the "zero savings" notification into a meme fest.

Meme Gold: Many users referenced the famous Kaun Banega Crorepati line, "Kya karenge itne dhanraashi ka?" (What will you do with such a vast amount of wealth?), mocking the grandiosity of the announcement.

Financial Milestones: Others joked about framing the transaction as a major financial achievement or suggested that the "Rs 0.0" was perhaps the most honest discount ever offered by an airline.

IndiGo responds to the viral glitch

As the post gained momentum, IndiGo’s official social media account issued a swift response to the mockery.

“Hi, we are concerned to know this. Please allow us some time as we check this. We also request you to share your contact details and PNR with us via DM,” the airline replied.

While it remains unclear whether the "Rs 0" message was a technical glitch, a placeholder for an expired code, or a quirk in the booking interface, the incident serves as a lighthearted reminder of the oddities in automated digital systems.

