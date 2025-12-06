VIRAL VIDEO: IndiGo Passengers Trapped For 2.5 Hours On Tarmac-No Water, 'Missing Captain' Sparks Crisis

IndiGo Flight Cancellation: IndiGo, India's biggest airline, is facing an acute operational crisis that has led to significant disruptions at most major airports across the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai. Amid several hours of delays and uncertainty, a viral Instagram video by a passenger named Supreet Singh showcases conditions inside one of the stranded IndiGo flights from yesterday.

According to reports, Singh and other passengers were stuck inside the aircraft for 2.5 hours with no clear updates from the crew. Singh stated that things drastically worsened after they had to board; at least they were able to wait in a lounge with facilities, but the plane was something else altogether.

Missing Captain And Minimal Provisions

The passenger stated that boarding on the flight began at around 11:30 AM, though the departure of the flight was scheduled for 5:30 PM. This long wait did not end once the passengers boarded the flight.

Captain Absent: As late as 2:04 PM, the aircraft remained stationary on the tarmac, and critically, the Captain was not present on the flight deck.

Lack of Provisions: Catering was very minimal. Even though passengers requested more, all they were given was a cup of noodles, which is a very inadequate provision considering the number of passengers on board. Many travellers looked hungry and distressed.

Rising Tension Inside The Cabin

The prolonged delay, along with a lack of basic amenities and information, caused tension and frustration to rise inside the cabin.

Passenger Arguments: Some passengers were seen arguing among themselves due to the stressful situation.

Families Suffering: Families with small children travelling experienced severe difficulties in queuing for long hours and then sitting inside the aircraft without proper facilities.

Requests to Deplane: Many passengers reached their breaking point, requesting permission to deplane and cancel the journey altogether. In the end, Supreet Singh concluded by telling fellow travelers to 'avoid' IndiGo for at least five days since its operations remained unstable.

This has generated hundreds of comments-many users confirm similar delays in their own flights, and some even called on the airline to cease all services for the time being to correct its systemic problems.

