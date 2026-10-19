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Indo-Canadians take over Three Mayor’s chairs in British Columbia

The results came in an election that saw many mayors voted out.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 12:38 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
Indo-Canadians take over Three Mayor’s chairs in British Columbia

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Indo-Canadians take over Three Mayor’s chairs in British Columbia
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