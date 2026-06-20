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Indore and 5 districts and 2,781 villages to rise under developed Madhya Pradesh

The region will also enjoy direct connectivity to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), enabling faster movement of goods to ports.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 01:16 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
Indore and 5 districts and 2,781 villages to rise under developed Madhya Pradesh
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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