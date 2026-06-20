/Indore and 5 districts and 2,781 villages to rise under developed Madhya Pradesh

In a major boost for central India’s development, the Madhya Pradesh government has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform the Malwa region into a vibrant engine of growth under the Ujjain-Indore Metropolitan Region (UIMR).
Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav’s vision aims to bridge the gap between Indore and the surrounding smaller towns and villages, ensuring inclusive progress across the state.
The region’s boundaries have been expanded sixfold to over 16,000 square kilometres, covering Indore along with 38 tehsils and 2,781 villages across six districts, Ujjain, Dewas, Dhar, Ratlam, Shajapur, and Indore.
This ambitious initiative will directly impact the lives of more than 12.5 million people, positioning Madhya Pradesh as a key contributor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of Developed India @2047.
The plan includes creating a new industrial land bank of over 13,500 hectares and developing 14 fresh industrial parks. Officials expect this to generate five lakh (500,000) new employment opportunities for local youth.
Pithampur is being developed as a hub for electric vehicles and advanced engineering, Ujjain’s Vikram Udyogpuri will serve as an ‘anchor city’, and Ratlam is being repositioned as a major logistics and export hub.
The region will also enjoy direct connectivity to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), enabling faster movement of goods to ports.
A standout feature of the project is the “60-minute access” vision, under which people across the 16,000 sq km region will be able to reach major economic centres within an hour. Work has already started on the Indore-Ujjain Greenfield Corridor, Indore-Bhopal Expressway, and the Ujjain-Indore Metro extension.
In a people-friendly approach, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav laid the foundation for the first phase of the Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor using India’s first-of-its-kind land pooling model. Farmers from 17 villages will receive back 60% of their developed land, turning them into active partners and beneficiaries of development rather than just losing their holdings.
The government has introduced a “Blue-Green Development Policy” to protect water bodies and forest areas, including strict safeguards along the Narmada River. Industries will follow zero liquid discharge norms and aim for carbon neutrality through solar and wind energy.
On the cultural front, the region is leveraging its spiritual heritage. Ujjain, which welcomed over 50 million pilgrims in 2023, along with Omkareshwar, Mandu, and Maheshwar, will be developed into a luxury tourism circuit with riverfronts and heritage hotels.
The government aims to raise tourism’s contribution to the state’s GDP to 10% by 2047.
With the new Madhya Pradesh Metropolitan Region Planning and Development Act 2025, all expansion will follow scientific, data-driven, and proactive planning for the next 20–50 years.
This comprehensive initiative is being seen as a sincere attempt to deliver balanced, sustainable, and inclusive growth, bringing jobs, better connectivity, and new opportunities to the doorsteps of villages and smaller towns in Madhya Pradesh.
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