Indore became first city to complete vaccination of entire eligible population with first dose of COVID-19 jab

Indore: Indore, the country's cleanest city, has reached a major milestone by vaccinating its entire eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to reports. Once the worst COVID-19 affected district in Madhya Pradesh, the city has now vaccinated 100 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The administration had set the target of vaccinating 28,07,559 eligible persons against COVID-19, and so far, 28,08,212 citizens have received the first jab in the district, Indore collector Manish Singh told PTI.

Singh is further quoted as saying, "Indore is the only district in the country, among the regions with a population above 10 lakh, to vaccinate 100 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine."

The DM said that of the 28,08,212 eligible beneficiaries, nearly 10 lakh had been administered both doses of the vaccine.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also congratulated the residents of Indore and said, “Indore has once again made a new record. Amongst the districts with over 10 lakh population, Indore has become the first district in the country to vaccinate its entire eligible population with the first dose of the vaccine.”

During his recent visit to Indore city, the MP CM gave the target to the local administration to inoculate the entire eligible population with the first dose of the vaccine. Indore has so far recorded 1,53,055 COVID-19 cases so far, which includes 1,391 casualties, according to the official figures.

Notably, the Shivraj government had also organised a two-day Maha Vaccination Abhiyaan on August 25 and 26 during which, over 40 lakh doses were administered across the state.

(With Agency Inputs)

