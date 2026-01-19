Meet The 'Millionaire Beggar' Of Indore: A Disabled Person Who Owns 3 Homes, 3 Autos, & A Luxury Car

A very disturbing case of "organised begging" has emerged in the cleanest city of India after a rescue mission uncovered the truth behind a disabled man who had been dragging himself in a wooden cart for the last few years as a millionaire in real life.

The rescued traffickking victim has been identified as Mangilal, who was rescued by the Women & Child Development Department from Sarafa Bazar, following numerous complains. During his interrogation, the police were shocked to learn about his numerous properties and business.

The Master Of Deception: A Long-Term Performance

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

For many years, Mangalal was seen regularly in the well-known market called Sarafa. Mangalal used to move in a sliding wooden cart, backpack, and his hands, in which he kept his shoes, to pull himself along the road. This silent and helpless-looking person was bound to get the sympathy of everyone, and he would be given money by the people without him asking.

Interestingly, the government had allotted a 1BHK flat to Mangilal through the Red Cross Society because of his disability. Despite this, he decided to continue begging as a lucrative business model.

#WATCH | Indore, MP | Women And Child Development Officer Dinesh Mishra says, "Our teams dedicated to rescuing beggars were continuously conducting rescue operations in the city and were receiving reports that some children were selling balloons there, and an elderly man… pic.twitter.com/kfvVee4LWf — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2026

Real Estate Mogul: Three Houses And A Multi-Story Building

The inquiry into the assets of Mangilal found a portfolio that could rival that of successful businessmen:

Property 1: A 16×45 sq. ft., three-story building situated at Bhagat Singh Nagar.

A 16×45 sq. ft., three-story building situated at Bhagat Singh Nagar. Property 2: 600 sq. ft. residential property in the Shivnagar area.

600 sq. ft. residential property in the Shivnagar area. Property 3: 10x20 sq. ft. 1BHK in the Alwas area. This comprises a total market value of properties in the crores (millions) range.

Fleet Of Vehicles And The 'Interest' Business

Mangilal's assets also include real property and intangible assets. He admitted to having:

Three Auto-Rickshaws: All of which are out on rent, which is generating a daily income for him.

A Car: He owns a sedan which he also rents in order to earn money instead of using it personally.

In a shocking revelation, Mangilal admitted that he is also a moneylender. He admitted that he has been distributing his earnings in the form of loans to many people in the Sarafa market. He stated that he visits the market every day for begging as well as for collecting the interest amount. On average, he earns ₹400 to ₹500 per day through a combination of alms and interest.

However, when faced with the rescue team, Mangilal continued to flounder. "I do not compel anyone to hand over money to me," he said. "People, out of mercy, see my condition and donate of their own accord."

However, when contacted, Nodal Officer Dinesh Mishra clarified that begging with the false projection of helplessness for money is an offense, especially when the offender is as financially strong as this man is. District Program Officer, Rajneesh Sinha, further added that these incidents negatively affect the chance for really needy people, but the campaign for the eradication of begging in Indore will remain strict.

ALSO READ | Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Breakfast In Delhi, Brunch In The Hills As New Highway Ready For Launch