COVID-19

Indore Policeman dresses as 'Yamraj' to spread awareness about COVID-19

Earlier in March, a one-day lockdown was also imposed cities like Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

Indore Policeman dresses as &#039;Yamraj&#039; to spread awareness about COVID-19
Picture credit: ANI

Indore: As a 60 hour-long lockdown began in Indore on Saturday (April 10) evening, the district`s police took measures to spread awareness on the lockdown and about COVID-19 restrictions imposed to curb the increasin cases.

A police constable dressed up as "Yamraj", the mythological god of death was seen roaming the streets with the messages on COVID-19 protocol.

Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a continuous surge in novel coronavirus cases due to which the state government decided to enforce lockdown in all cities of the state from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, head constable, Jawahar Singh Jadaun, who had donned the "Yamraj" costume said: "I have worn this dress to make people aware about COVID-19 and make them realise that if they failed to follow the guidelines, they will suffer losses of lives."

Earlier in March, a one-day lockdown was also imposed cities like Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh reported 2426 new COVID-19 cases, 2433 recoveries and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours today, as per the Union Health Ministry.

With these new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state went up to 30486. Till Saturday, as many as 292598 people recovered from the disease in Madhya Pradesh.

