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  • /Indore student kills 75-year-old grandfather with bat, claims long-running abuse

Indore student kills 75-year-old grandfather with bat, claims long-running abuse

An argument broke out, and she allegedly picked up a cricket bat and struck him several times on the head.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 10:25 AM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 10:25 AM IST
Indore student kills 75-year-old grandfather with bat, claims long-running abuse

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Indore student kills 75-year-old grandfather with bat, claims long-running abuse
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