/Indore student kills 75-year-old grandfather with bat, claims long-running abuse

A 20-year-old college student has been arrested by Aerodrome police in Indore for allegedly killing her 75-year-old grandfather by hitting him repeatedly on the head with a cricket bat late on Saturday night. She has told police that he had been sexually abusing her for a long time.
Police said the young woman lives with her parents in Mahalaxmi Nagar. She went to her grandparents' house at night on a Bullet motorcycle and stayed there.
An argument broke out, and she allegedly picked up a cricket bat and struck him several times on the head.
Family members rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. He was a retired SAF personnel and lived separately with his wife.
During questioning, the student said the mental distress had built up over a long period.
She claimed the harassment continued daily. According to the report, she told police the abuse began about six years ago and carried on afterwards.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Narendra Rawat said the student has made allegations of obscene behaviour against her grandfather and that police are verifying her claims.
Investigators are looking at the motive and the circumstances of the killing.
They are also checking whether she ever complained to her family or to the authorities, and whether her allegations of abuse hold up.
For now, the abuse allegation is only her statement to police. Nothing has been established in court, and investigators have not said whether they have found anything to support it.
The family's account of what happened that night has not yet been made public. She remains in police custody, and the investigation is continuing.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.