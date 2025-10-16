Madhya Pradesh: 25 Transgender Persons Hospitalised In Indore After Consuming Phenyl; Community Feud Suspected

25 members of the transgender community were brought to a government hospital in Indore late last night after allegedly drinking an unknown substance. Authorities are probing the incident and the reasoning behind the mass act.

Emergency Response To "Ruckus"

Police were informed about a case of "ruckus" at a bungalow house on Wednesday evening. DCP Zone-4 Anand Kaladgi said that top-ranking officers were soon present at the spot.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"We got information regarding a case of ruckus at a house… We realized that some of the people had ingested an unknown substance, and many people fell ill," said DCP Kaladgi to reporters. Ambulances were soon rushed to take away the affected persons.

Patients Say They Have Taken Phenyl, Condition Is Stable

Dr. Basant Kumar Ningwal, the in-charge superintendent of the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH), confirmed the bulk admission.

"Approximately 25 members of the transgender community have been admitted to our hospital. They have said that they all have consumed phenyl collectively," Dr. Ningwal informed PTI news agency.

Nevertheless, the hospital official warned that it could not be immediately established that phenyl had been consumed, stating further that none of the patients are at this time in a critical state and are undergoing treatment.

Police Await Statements; Internal Dispute Suspected

The immediate motive behind the mass act is still unknown. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said that the investigation is ongoing to identify the actual substance consumed and the motive.

Only after inquiry it will be established as to what substance the people of the transgender community had ingested, and why," said Dandotiya.

DCP Kaladgi asserted that the 25 people are in stable condition and their official statements will be taken once their health improves. In the meanwhile, another police officer hinted to PTI that the episode could be related to a simmering feud between two local groups of the transgender community.

ALSO READ | West Bengal Governor Submits Detailed Report On Durgapur Gangrape To President Murmu, MHA