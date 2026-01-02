Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3002376https://zeenews.india.com/india/indore-water-contamination-death-toll-rises-to-9-over-1400-affected-3002376.html
NewsIndiaIndore Water Contamination: Death Toll Rises To 9, Over 1,400 Affected
CONTAMINATED WATER

Indore Water Contamination: Death Toll Rises To 9, Over 1,400 Affected

The death toll in Indore’s contaminated water crisis has risen to nine, according to a report by The Times of India. Around 200 people have been admitted to hospitals so far, while nearly 1,400 residents have been affected by the outbreak. Officials said no patient is currently in a serious condition.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 06:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Indore Water Contamination: Death Toll Rises To 9, Over 1,400 AffectedAn ambulance in Bhagirathpur area as people suffering from contaminated water increases, in Indore. (Photo: ANI)

The death toll in Indore’s contaminated water crisis has risen to nine, according to a report by The Times of India. Around 200 people have been admitted to hospitals so far, while nearly 1,400 residents have been affected by the outbreak. Officials said no patient is currently in a serious condition.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Switzerland explosion
What Led To Explosion At Swiss Bar Leaving Dozens Dead And 100 Injured? DNA
China
Mass vs Mission: Why China’s Record Year Doesn't Change India’s Space Calculus
west bengal crime news
Cop Held For Death Of Woman Home Guard In West Bengal's South 24 Parganas
J&K education
JKBOSE Launches First-Ever Shina Textbooks for Classes 1And 2
Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema
MMU Objects To ‘Vande Mataram’ Initiatives In J&K, Calls Them Un-Islamic
Assam CM 2026
Assam CM Highlights Achievements And Announces New Initiatives For 2026
DRDO
DRDO Weapon Systems Key During Operation Sindoor, Reveals Rajnath Singh
Special Intensive Revision (SIR)
UP Man Missing Since 1997 Returns Home After 28 Years To Collect SIR Documents
Faridabad gang rape
'She Called Me At 3.30 am Sobbing': Sister Of Woman Raped In Faridabad
Border Security Force
19-Year-Old Bangladeshi National Apprehended By BSF In J-K