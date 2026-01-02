Indore Water Contamination: Death Toll Rises To 9, Over 1,400 Affected
The death toll in Indore’s contaminated water crisis has risen to nine, according to a report by The Times of India. Around 200 people have been admitted to hospitals so far, while nearly 1,400 residents have been affected by the outbreak. Officials said no patient is currently in a serious condition.
