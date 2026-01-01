Indore Water Contamination: Six-Month-Old Infant Among Victims, Nearly 198 Hospitalised

The contaminated water crisis in Indore has now claimed over seven lives, with a six-month-old infant becoming the latest victim as nearly 198 people remain hospitalized across the district.

Among the deceased is a baby boy who was born to his family after a decade-long wait. The grieving parents allege their infant fell fatally ill after consuming polluted water supplied to their locality.

Sunil Sahu, the child’s father, said his son fell ill with diarrhea after drinking contaminated water. Despite treatment, the baby’s condition worsened at night with high fever and vomiting, and he died at home on December 29.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"He had diarrhoea and fever. We took him to the doctor. The doctor gave him medicine. We brought him home. Suddenly, at night, he developed a very high fever. He vomited, and he died at home on the 29th. I have a daughter, and this son was born 10 years later. He was 6 months old," the bereaved father said.

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: On his son fell ill allegedly after consuming contaminated water, Sunil Sahu, father of the child, says, "He had diarrhoea and fever. We took him to the doctor. The doctor gave him medicine. We brought him home. Suddenly, at night, he developed a… pic.twitter.com/iM0e5FFttP — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2026

Vijayvargiya Meets Affected Families In Bhagirathpura

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya met families affected by the consumption of contaminated water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area.

Source Of Contamination Identified, Repairs Underway

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, while speaking to ANI, said the source of contamination had been identified and repair work was underway. He assured that the situation would be normalised within a day or two and advised residents to boil water before drinking. He added that 50 water tankers have been deployed to supply Narmada water, and chlorine has been distributed to households as a precautionary measure.

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh | Four people died in Indore due to contaminated water, and more than 149 people have been hospitalised. Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya says, "I cannot comment on the number of deaths at this time... However, we will provide Rs 2… pic.twitter.com/Xr27OI2IYB — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2026

CM Mohan Yadav Visits Hospitalised Patients

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav personally visited hospitalized patients on Wednesday, demonstrating the state government's direct engagement with the escalating health emergency.

Compensation Announced For Victims’ Families

Financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh has been announced for families who have lost loved ones, alongside free medical treatment for all affected individuals.

Officials Suspended, Probe Committee Formed

Three officials have faced action: Zonal Officer Shaligram Sitole and Assistant Engineer Yogesh Joshi have been suspended, while In-charge Sub-Engineer (PHE) Shubham Shrivastava has been terminated from service.

A three-member investigation committee under IAS officer Navjeevan Panwar's leadership has been formed, including Superintendent Engineer Pradeep Nigam and Dr. Shailesh Rai, Associate Professor from the Medical College, to probe the contamination incident comprehensively.