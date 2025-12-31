Indore Water Crisis: 7 Dead, 100 Hospitalised In Madhya Pradesh After Contaminated Supply
At least seven people have died and over 100 others hospitalised in Indore's Bhagirathpura area after consuming contaminated water, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav confirmed.
"Three deaths have been officially confirmed, but we have received information about four others as well," the mayor said.
