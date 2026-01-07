Indore Water Crisis Deepens As Congress Questions WHO Protocols, Alleges Rising Death Toll

Bhopal: The Congress on Wednesday said the Indore water contamination crisis remains unresolved, claiming another death has been reported and questioning whether international health protocols were followed after suspected confirmation of cholera bacteria.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Congress media cell chief and former minister Mukesh Nayak alleged that contaminated water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area and nearby localities has so far claimed 20 lives, while more than 1,000 residents have been severely affected.

Nayak termed the situation a case of “criminal negligence” and accused the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government of downplaying the death toll and acting insensitively. He said senior Congress leaders, including state party president Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, visited affected families who expressed anger and distress.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Despite Indore being under the direct charge of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Nayak claimed compensation of Rs 2 lakh has been given to only four families so far.

Raising concerns over public health compliance, Nayak asked whether the state government had informed the World Health Organization, as required under the International Health Regulations, after cholera bacteria were allegedly detected.

The Congress demanded registration of an FIR against the Indore mayor, the resignation of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, and compensation of Rs 1 crore for each bereaved family. The party announced a state-level ‘Justice March’ on January 11, from Bada Ganpati Temple to Rajwada Chowk.

Responding to the allegations, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the government was focused on humanitarian support rather than debating numbers. He assured assistance to all affected families, even beyond procedural formalities.

Officials said the outbreak, first reported in late December 2025, was caused by sewage mixing with drinking water due to a damaged pipeline near a police outpost. While repair work and water tanker supplies are underway, residents continue to report foul-smelling tap water. Health teams remain engaged in door-to-door screenings.

(With Inputs From IANS)