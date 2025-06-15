A bridge collapsed on the Indrayani River, near Kundamala village, under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police station. As per the ANI, 10 to 15 people are feared trapped, while, 5 to 6 people have been rescued.

June 15, 2025