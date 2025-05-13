Advertisement
INDIA PAKISTAN NEWS

'Indus Water Treaty To Be Kept In Abeyance': MEA Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

In a briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 will remain suspended. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 13, 2025, 06:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Indus Water Treaty To Be Kept In Abeyance': MEA Amid India-Pakistan Conflict Photo Credit: ANI

India on Tuesday made it clear that despite the understanding to halt military hostilities at the Line of Control (LoC), New Delhi is not going to restore the Indus Water treaty, which was suspended following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a briefing on Tuesday, clarified that the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 will remain suspended. This comes amid conflict between India and Pakistan over Operation Sindoor, launched to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

Jaiswal said, "After the CCS (Cabinet Committee on Security) decision, the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) has been put in abeyance. I would also like to take you back a little. The IWT was concluded in the spirit of goodwill and friendship as specified in the preamble of the treaty."

"However, Pakistan has held these principles in abeyance by its promotion of cross-border terrorism for several decades now. Now, as per the CCS decision, India will keep the treaty in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. Please note that climate change, demographic shifts, and technological changes have created new realities on the ground as well," he added. 

(this is a developing story)

